5 Chicago Fed Charts That Reveal How The Midwest Is Leading The Manufacturing Recovery

Photo: leyla.a via Flikr

Manufacturing in the Midwest, is recovering faster than it is across the U.S.The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago released its Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index (CFMMI) today, which rose 0.6% in August to 85. And is up 7.6% from a year ago.



This outpaces the national average as measured by the Fed’s industrial production index for manufacturing (IPMFG), which increased 0.4% from July, and 4.2% from a year ago.

Strength in three midwest sectors more than offset weakness in the resource sector.

