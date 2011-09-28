5 Chicago Fed Charts That Reveal How The Midwest Is Leading The Manufacturing Recovery

Mamta Badkar
chicago construction workers

Photo: leyla.a via Flikr

Manufacturing in the Midwest, is recovering faster than it is across the U.S.The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago released its Chicago Fed Midwest Manufacturing Index (CFMMI) today, which rose 0.6% in August to 85. And is up 7.6% from a year ago.

This outpaces the national average as measured by the Fed’s industrial production index for manufacturing (IPMFG), which increased 0.4% from July, and 4.2% from a year ago.

Strength in three midwest sectors more than offset weakness in the resource sector.

Auto sector production climbed 10.3% YoY and was up 0.8% in August from the previous month

Steel sector production surged 17.1% from last year and was up 0.8% in from July

Machinery sector production jumped 12.8% YoY and was up 1.4% from July

Resource sector output slid 0.8% YoY but declined by just 0.1% from July

Overall, the Midwest manufacturing index rose 7.6% in August YoY clearly outpacing the national average

