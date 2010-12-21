Chicago Fed Data Shows Economic Activity Slowed In November

Note: This is a composite index based on a number of economic releases.

From the Chicago Fed: Index shows economic activity slowed in November



Led by declines in employment-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index decreased to –0.46 in November from –0.25 in October. Three of the four broad categories of indicators that make up the index deteriorated from October to November, with only the production and income category improving.

Read the full post at Calculated Risk >

