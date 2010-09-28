Chicago Fed Confirms Economic Softness In August, As Sales And Hiring Drag Down Index

Joe Weisenthal

Some weak (ish) data from the Chicago Fed (.pdf) indicates more economic softness in August:

The index’s three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, declined to –0.42 in August from –0.27 in July. August’s CFNAI-MA3 suggests that growth in national economic activity was below its historical trend. With regard to inflation, the amount of economic slack reflected in the CFNAI-MA3 suggests subdued inflationary pressure from economic activity over the coming year.

chart

Production-related indicators made a neutral contribution to the index in August, down from +0.23 in July. Manufacturing produc- tion edged up 0.2 per cent in August after rising 0.7 per cent in the previous month.

The sales, orders, and inventories category made a very small negative contribution to the index in August, contributing –0.01, compared with +0.01 in July.

Employment-related indicators made a contribution of –0.12 to the index in August, down from +0.09 in July. Total nonfarm payroll em- ployment decreased by 54,000 in August. In addition, manufactur- ing payrolls declined for the first time in eight months, decreasing by 27,000 in August after moving up 37,000 in the previous month.

