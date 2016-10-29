THE CURSE-KILLER: The story of 42-year-old Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein

Before he became president of baseball operations for the Chicago Cubs, Theo Epstein had already etched his name in baseball history. At 28, he became the youngest general manager in the history of the league before leading the Boston Red Sox to their first World Series Championship in 86 years.

Now he finds himself on the brink of breaking yet another baseball curse: the World Series victory that has eluded the Chicago Cubs since they last won it in 1908.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.