Dale Sveum Is The New Manager Of The Chicago Cubs

Photo: AP

The Chicago Cubs have found their man.Former Milwaukee Brewers hitting coach Dale Sveum has agreed to become the next manager of the Cubs.



It’s a 3-year deal with an option for 2015, according to reports.

Sveum was also considered a top candidate for the Boston Red Sox job. There were reports yesterday that, despite being offered the Cubs’ job, Sveum wouldn’t make a decision until talking to the Red Sox.

But Theo Epstein, the former Boston general manager and current Cubs president of baseball operations, got his man.

A formal press conference is set for Friday.

Sveum’s major league coaching career began in 2004 as the Red Sox third base coach. He left Boston after a single season to become the Brewers bench coach.

He enjoyed the briefest of managerial stints, leading the Brewers to a 7-5 record as the interim manager after they fired Ned Yost late in the 2008 season.

