Chicago Cubs Rookie Escapes Serious Injury After This Ugly Collision

Chicago Cubs rookie Anthony Rizzo hit a ground ball to Houston Astros second baseman Jimmy Paredes in the third inning of the teams’ matchup on Tuesday, but the throw to first sailed over the first baseman.

Rizzo and Astros first baseman Brett Wallace collided in mid-air, sending Rizzo sprawling past the bag where he landed hard.

Luckily, Rizzo escaped virtually unscathed. He missed the Cubs’ game on Wednesday and is listed as day-to-day with a bruised right shoulder, but Cubs manager Dale Sveum said Rizzo was even available pinch hit on Wednesday.

Watch the frightening incident unfold here:

