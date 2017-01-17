Nike made a special pair of Air Jordans for Obama

The Chicago Cubs visited the White House on Monday to celebrate winning the World Series, and during the trip, they presented the president with a special gift, his own personalised Air Jordans.

Dexter Fowler revealed the Air Jordan 4s in a video on The Players’ Tribune’s Instagram page.

The shoes are black and white, have the presidential seal on the tongue, and also have the president’s signature etched on the side.





