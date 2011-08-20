The Chicago Cubs Fire Their General Manager

Photo: kthypryn/Flickr

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly fired General Manager Jim Hendry after nine years with the club.Hendry had been with the club for 17 years (nine as GM), becoming the only GM in franchise history to oversee three playoff teams.



However, the team is struggling through one of it’s worst season in recent memory, and prospect for the future are not great.

Hendry was one of the few GM to make no moves – either getting rid overpaid veterans or acquiring young players – before the July 31st trade deadline.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.