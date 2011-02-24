Chicago Cubs Billboard Uses Derek Jeter To Sell Tickets

The Chicago Cubs have had a rough couple of decades, but has it gotten so bad that they have to trick their fans into thinking they’ve signed a future Hall of Famer during the offseason?



Check out this new billboard they’re using to try and sell tickets. (Photo: Tremendous Upside Potential via Hardball Talk)

Photo: Tremendous Upside Potential

Yes, the Yankees are playing at Wrigley Field this year (3 games on June 17-19), but when you have to rely on the away team to put butts in the (normally full) seats, that can’t be a good … sign.

UPDATE: There’s also a Pujols ad.

