The best photos from the Chicago Cubs' incredible win in Game 7 of the World Series

The Chicago Cubs are World Series champions for the first time in 108 years — and they did it in dramatic fashion, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in extra innings of Game 7.

The game had everything: home runs, strikeouts, celebrations, anguish, sheer joy, and the ultimate pain. These led to a number of memorable images from one of the best World Series in a long time.

Here are the best photos from Getty Images and others.

Fireworks go off in the background during the National Anthem.

Anthony Rizzo celebrates a run in the fourth inning.

The Cubs dugout reacts to Javier Baez' home run in the fifth inning as he blows a bubble.

Cubs fans celebrate in a Wrigleyville bar.

Jason Kipnis tags out Dexter Fowler as he attempts to steal second base during the seventh inning.

Jon Lester gets out of the seventh inning.

Cleveland Indians fans watch nervously on a big screen outside the stadium.

An optimistic Cubs fan holds up a sign during the eighth inning.

Moments later, Rajai Davis hit a ball to deep left field.

His tongue said it all, the game was tied.

LeBron James had a fantastic reaction.

Anthony Rizzo reacts to scoring a run in the tenth inning.

Kris Bryant reacts to the final out.

The celebration was on.

The Indians were left to walk off and watch.

Life-long Cubs fan Bill Murray was stunned.

Later, Bill Murray would get a face full of champagne from Theo Epstein.

Ben Zobrist celebrated with his wife, Julianna, and the MVP trophy.

Thousands packed the streets outside of Wrigley Field.

Things were a bit more somber on the streets outside Progressive Field.

