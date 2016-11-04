The best photos from the Chicago Cubs' incredible win in Game 7 of the World Series

The Chicago Cubs are World Series champions for the first time in 108 years — and they did it in dramatic fashion, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in extra innings of Game 7.

The game had everything: home runs, strikeouts, celebrations, anguish, sheer joy, and the ultimate pain. These led to a number of memorable images from one of the best World Series in a long time.

Here are the best photos from Getty Images and others.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.