The best photos from the Chicago Cubs' incredible win in Game 7 of the World Series

The Chicago Cubs are World Series champions for the first time in 108 years — and they did it in dramatic fashion, beating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in extra innings of Game 7.
The game had everything: home runs, strikeouts, celebrations, anguish, sheer joy, and the ultimate pain. These led to a number of memorable images from one of the best World Series in a long time.
Here are the best photos from Getty Images and others.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Elsa/Getty Images
Justin Merriman/Getty Images
Justin Merriman/Getty Images
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
