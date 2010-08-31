Chicago Corn Trader Barred For Spending The Day Buying $4 Million In Futures On Co-Worker's Account

The CFTC just barred a Chicago corn trader for a bizarre reason.



One day a few years ago, in 2007, the trader, John Lee Neuman, bought $4 million near-term futures contracts in a down market on his co-worker’s account.

From Crains:

On June 22, 2007, [Neuman bought] “several thousand July 2007 corn futures contracts in a downward trending market.” Mr. Neuman ended that day with 4,000 contracts and $8 million in margin calls that he couldn’t cover.

We know the outcome of the events that day, but many questions still remain.

Was Neuman authorised to be trading on his co-worker’s account? Why did he buy so many corn futures in a down trending market in one day? Did he intend to harm his co-worker?

At the end of the day, Neuman’s co-worker wound up with $4 million of trading losses which, apparently, Neuman tried to hide from him. Luckily for the innocent trader, it didn’t work.

The CBOT ordered Neuman to pay $4 million in restitution to the account owner, and now his career is over. The CFTC has banned Neuman from the futures industry for life.

Mr. Neuman declined to comment so we might never find out the story here, but it sounds like a good one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.