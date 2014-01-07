Chicagoans Can No Longer Tell Where Lake Michigan Ends And The Sky Begins

Earlier today we posted video of meteorologist Eric Holthaus instantly turning boiling water into snow.

If you want to see that kind of instant vaporization on a much larger scale, check out this photo of Lake Michigan sent in by a BI reader (who also happens to be the brother of the author).

The warm water interacting with the frigid air is now has made it impossible to tell whether the lake ends and the sky begins.

It is currently -14 degrees Fahrenheit on the lake.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.