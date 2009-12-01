Chicago PMI Shows Nice Pickup In Business

More good news for the economy:



Marketwatch: More businesses in the Chicago region were expanding in November, according to the Chicago purchasing managers index released Monday by the NAPM-Chicago. The business activity index rose to 56.1% in November from 54.2% in October. It’s the highest since August 2008. Readings over 50% indicate more firms said business is getting better than said it was worsening. The new orders index rose to 62.8% from 61.4%, an encouraging sign for future output and hiring. The employment index rose to 41.9% from 38.3%, indicating most firms are still shedding workers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.