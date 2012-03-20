The Chicago Bulls Should Rest Derrick Rose Down The Stretch

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



Derrick Rose sitting on the bench is a good thing for the Chicago Bulls right now. In carrying the Bulls to a 37-10 record, Rose has suffered three injuries so far. First it was turf toe, then back spasms and now an injured groin. The injury happened against the New York Knicks and it’s kept Rose on the bench the last three games.

Rose is questionable against the Orlando Magic, Neil Hayes of the Chicago Sun-Times reports, and he could be out a while. You can follow updates on his groin injury here.

Rose has missed 13 games this season and played through injury. It’s safe to say Rose hasn’t been 100 per cent most of the year but he’s still averaging 22.8 points, eight assists and is in position to defend his MVP award.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said he will not rest Rose more than he has to before the 2012 NBA playoffs, via ESPN.

In the back of his head though, Thibodeau has to be worried about Rose’s health going into the postseason.

Read the rest of the story at Bleacher Report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.