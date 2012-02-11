Why The Chicago Bulls Prove That You Have To Be Bad To Be Good In The NBA

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Chicagoans are ecstatic about their Bulls now that Derrick Rose has put them back on the map, reminding fans of the Michael Jordan–Phil Jackson era.Although it may seem like those six NBA titles happened just a few years ago, the decade between Rose’s arrival and MJ’s retirement was a tumultuous one for the Bulls.



Multiple coaches, poor management decisions, bad draft picks, and a few lucky breaks in between got them to where they are today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.