A Chicago Bulls Announcer Went Absolutely Crazy After Jimmy Butler's Game-Winning Three-Pointer

Jeff Haynes/AP Jimmy Butler walks off after a game-winning three-pointer over the Atlanta Hawks

Stacey King, the Chicago Bulls’ colour commentator, is one of the more spirited announcers in the NBA — even during preseason.

The Bulls pulled off a last-second victory over the Atlanta Hawks Thursday night, thanks to Jimmy Butler’s buzzer-beating three-pointer. It capped off a 20-point fourth quarter for Butler, who finished with 29 points. It was an exciting moment.

But King might be getting a little far-fetched when he starts calling Butler “Michael Jordan.”

Watch the great shot below and listen to King goes crazy afterward:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

King’s excitement and craze seems to keep building after the play had ended. He first screams, “Oh my goodness! It’s only preseason, but I am hyped, Neil Funk!”

He continues, “Jimmy G. Buckets gets buckets! Oh my goodness, give me the hot sauce, Neil Funk, give me the hot sauce!”

And then the Michael Jordan comparisons came in.

“They should call him Jimmy Jordan, ’cause he looked like Michael Jordan tonight, oh my goodness!”

He sends the Chicago crowd home with a friendly, “Let’s go home, Chicago! Drive home safely! Beep beep!”

And then after watching the replay one last time, for good measure: “Oh, he got the little leg kick, too. And he walks off like he knew it was good. Jimmy Jordan, ’cause he played like Michael tonight!”

If Stacey King is this hyped for preseason, the regular season and playoffs should unveil some real gems.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.