There's a building near Chicago that looks just like the Sept of Baelor from 'Game of Thrones'

This post contains spoilers for season six of “Game of Thrones,” which ended several weeks ago. You should be caught up by now, but just in case — consider this your warning.

The Sept of Baelor was blown to smithereens in the season finale of “Game of Thrones,” but luckily there’s a building in real life that looks remarkably similar to the holy place of the Faith of the Seven.

As Redditor 2totwo noticed, the Bahá’í House of Worship for North America is a dead ringer for what was formerly one of the most impressive buildings in all of Kings Landing.

The real temple is located near Chicago, in Wilmette, Illinois. The temple is the oldest existing house of worship for the Bahá’í Faith, and the only one located in the United States. Construction began in the 1920s, and it was completed in January of 1943.

Despite the similarities, “Game of Thrones” does not actually film at the Bahá’í House of Worship. Most of the scenes that take place in Kings Landing are shot in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Even then, the actual Sept of Baelor was never a real building. As explained in this behind-the-scenes special effects video, the Sept was a combination of a constructed set and green screens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.