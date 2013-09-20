This Neat Visualisation Shows How Chicago Grew Over 152 Years

It’s amazing to think about how much our cities have changed over 150 years.

CubeLease recently posted another one of their amazing visualizations showing the growth of a city. This time, it focused on Chicago as it evolved from 1862 to present day.

As the video progresses, buildings pop up on screen based on their year of construction, just like in the similar video of Midtown Manhattan.

CubeLease also included dates and names in the simulation for some of the Windy City’s more famous landmarks.

Watch Chicago grow before your eyes below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.