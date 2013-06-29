Chicago Shut Down Today To Celebrate Its Hockey Team

(Editor’s note: the author grew up in Chicago)



This week, the Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL’s Stanley Cup final.

It’s the team’s second championship in four seasons.

In many ways it was more meaningful than the first: the core of the team has now been together up to six years, and this victory will cement their bond both among themselves and with the city for the rest of their lives.

At the same time, the new guys were extremely new (and can sometimes be hard to distinguish).

In any event, it was a major cause for celebration for a town that as we recently documented has some issues.

And anyone who could showed up.

Let’s go along for the ride.

The route took players, coaches, the front office and their families through the heart of the city. A not insignificant portion of the city showed up... To the tune of 200,000 - 300,000. That's how many people Grant Park, where the parade ended and the rally began, can hold. Source: Brill Fun in the sun... Shaw refers to Andrew Shaw, the breakout star of the Stanley Cup final. Kane refers to Conn Smythe trophy (the award given to the Stanley Cup final MVP) winner Patrick Kane, here shielding himself from confetti. You don't want to miss what he actually said. Captain Jonathan Toews gets smoochy. 'Hawks coach Joel Quenneville, known for rocking a mustache only hockey coaches can are licensed to grow, rejoices. Here was the view from 'Hawks winger Viktor Stalberg's cell phone. Congrats Chicago!

