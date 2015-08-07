Report: Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane is the target of a rape investigation

Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane is the target of a rape investigation, two law enforcement sources told the Buffalo News.

According to the report, “a local woman has accused Kane of sexual assault.” The alleged incident happened last weekend and is being investigated by the police in the Buffalo suburb of Hamburg and one other unnamed local police agency, according to the Buffalo News.

Kane grew up in South Buffalo and lives in Hamburg.

A lawyer who represented Kane in a previous criminal case would not comment to the Buffalo News on the investigation. The NHL told the newspaper that they are aware of the investigation. The Blackhawks said they are “aware of the matter” but would not comment further.

No arrests have been made in the case. We’ve reached out to Kane’s lawyer for comment.

Kane, the 2012-13 winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as the NHL’s MVP, is also a three-time Stanley Cup champion, including this past season.

