A Black woman involved in a botched Chicago police raid got a $2.9 million settlement. She said she would have rather seen the cops get fired.

Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal Plaza to commemorate the National Day of Protests on Oct. 22, 2021. Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A Black woman who received a $2.9 million settlement over a botched Chicago police raid said she would’ve been happier if the cops involved were fired and she “didn’t receive a dime.”

“There’s no amount of money that will right this wrong,” Anjanette Young told CBS Mornings in an interview that aired on Friday. “The money is not justice.”

“I would have been more satisfied if all 12 officers had got fired and I didn’t receive a dime,” she added, saying she told her attorney she originally wanted the officers fired.

Body-cam footage of the February 2019 incident showed a dozen Chicago police officers storming into Young’s home while she was changing after a work event.

“You got the wrong house,” Young screamed at the officers as they handcuffed her while she was still naked.

Cops later draped a blanket over Young, but didn’t let her put clothes on for 10 minutes, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

While police said they had a valid search warrant for the home, the information they used was faulty and the man they were searching for didn’t live there, the Sun-Times reported.

The city of Chicago agreed to the $2.9 million settlement in December 2021.

Last week, Chicago’s Office of Inspector General released a report detailing the aftermath of the raid and the city’s response, CBS Chicago reported.

The review outlined how individuals across the Chicago Police Department, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and the mayor’s office failed to address the wrongdoings in the raid, the report said.

“I lost a lot of my life that night,” Young told CBS Mornings. “I actually thought that if I had done anything different than what I was doing, I would have died that night.”