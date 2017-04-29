Here's how much the Chicago Bears paid to move up and draft Mitchell Trubisky

The Chicago Bears came under fire during the first round of the NFL Draft for giving up three extra draft picks just to move up one spot to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Below, we take a look at how much they paid to move up.

Similar to the popular draft-value chart created by Jimmy Johnson, we can assign a value to every draft pick based on the average career of players drafted in those spots in previous years using data compiled by FootballPerspective.com

.

Using those values, the four picks given up by the Bears were worth nearly 2,000 points. The No. 2 pick they received in return was worth just under 1,000, meaning they paid a net price of almost 700 points worth of draft picks. To put that in perspective, that is about the same as giving up a mid-first-round pick just for the right to move up one spot.

