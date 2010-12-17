Chicago Bears May Try To Block Monday's Game At TCF Bank Stadium*

Photo: Flickr/Ed Kohler

UPDATE: Bears player representative Robbie Gould told ESPN that the team will not file a complaint.EARLIER: Paul Allen, the play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Vikings, suggested on his daily radio show that the Chicago Bears might file a protest about Monday night’s game at TCF Bank Stadium.



The field is currently frozen solid and temperatures are expected to be around 10 degrees. Nine mile an hour winds are also expected.

Bears’ safety Chris Harris brought up a sensitive subject in a tweet today about the safety of the hardened field. “What if your head hits it?” he asked.

Allen thinks there’s a possibility the game could be moved to the Georgia Dome because ESPN has the rights to NFL broadcasts on Monday nights and will be in Atlanta the following week.

