Another NFL Player Has Injured Himself Doing A Popular Sack Celebration

Lamarr Houston became the second NFL player in a month to injure his knee doing an emphatic version of the “discount double-check” celebration following a sack.

The celebration, made popular by Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers during games and during his State Farm insurance commercials, has been reinvented by some to include a leap at the beginning.

Now Houston has become the second NFL player to have his knee buckle when he lands.



Earlier this season, Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch tore a ligament in his knee doing the same sack celebration . Tulloch is now out for the season.

Houston was eventually carted off the field.

What makes Houston’s worse it that his came in the final minutes of a blowout loss. Tulloch’s injury came when the game was still very much in doubt.

Here is Tulloch doing the same celebration.



