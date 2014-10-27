Another NFL Player Has Injured Himself Doing A Popular Sack Celebration

Lamarr Houston became the second NFL player in a month to injure his knee doing an emphatic version of the “discount double-check” celebration following a sack.

The celebration, made popular by Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers during games and during his State Farm insurance commercials, has been reinvented by some to include a leap at the beginning.

Now Houston has become the second NFL player to have his knee buckle when he lands.



Houston was eventually carted off the field.

What makes Houston’s worse it that his came in the final minutes of a blowout loss. Tulloch’s injury came when the game was still very much in doubt.

Here is Tulloch doing the same celebration.



