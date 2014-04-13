Rent This Futuristic Smart Home In Los Angeles For $US2,995 A Night

More and more people are equipping their houses with high-tech automation systems, but it’s not likely you’ll find a smart home as beautiful as this one.

This five-bedroom house is located on a hilltop in Studio City, Calif., a neighbourhood just outside Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The home is visually stunning, but the technology inside is equally impressive.

The house is divided into zones where temperature and audio can be controlled via wall units. All of the lights in the house can be turned off with just the touch of a button, while disappearing glass walls make for the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience.

It can be rented on HomeAway for $US2,995 a night.

