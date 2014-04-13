Rent This Futuristic Smart Home In Los Angeles For $US2,995 A Night

More and more people are equipping their houses with high-tech automation systems, but it’s not likely you’ll find a smart home as beautiful as this one.
This five-bedroom house is located on a hilltop in Studio City, Calif., a neighbourhood just outside Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The home is visually stunning, but the technology inside is equally impressive.
The house is divided into zones where temperature and audio can be controlled via wall units. All of the lights in the house can be turned off with just the touch of a button, while disappearing glass walls make for the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience.
It can be rented on HomeAway for $US2,995 a night.
This smart home is perched on the top of a hill overlooking Southern California's San Fernando Valley.
It's extremely private, and each guest is given a pre-programmed custom code that gives them keyless entry to the house's gate, garage, and front door.
The house is wired with a custom audio system that allows guest to control sound by zoned areas. The theatre system is also equipped with surround sound and temperature controls.
There are customised temperature controls for each of the house's three floors, but the master bedroom has one of its own.
In the main house, glass-paneled doors slide away to make the living room completely open to the balcony.
The salt-water infinity pool's temperature and lights can be controlled via a wall unit located inside the home.
