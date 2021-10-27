TikTokers are putting chia seeds in water to help with weight loss, and nutritionists say it could work

Chia seeds in water can help promote natural weight loss, according to experts.

The seeds contain healthy fats and help you feel full faster and longer.

Chia seeds in water can also be a good post-workout drink for muscle recovery.

Drinking water with chia seeds in it has become a viral trend on TikTok, with people using the drink to lose weight and get a dose of vitamins and minerals.

A pair of registered dietitians told Insider that chia seed water can be a helpful remedy for curbing hunger and promoting weight loss, even though it doesn’t affect metabolism or increase calorie-burning.

Nutritionist Kerri Ferraioli said the elixir can help with weight loss due to its high health fat content and ability to make a person feel full faster and longer.

She’s advised runners in the upcoming New York City Marathon to drink the mixture to help them stay hydrated, while also helping with muscle recovery due to its high protein and omega 3 fatty acid content.

Registered dietitian Bonnie Taub-Dix compared the elixir to overnight oats, which have similarly been hailed as helpful for weight loss because of their ability to absorb water and increase feelings of fullness.

“Because it has protein and healthy fat, they can make you feel full and last longer in your system without causing your blood sugar to spike,” Taub-Dix told Insider.

The fiber-packed chia elixir is easy to make. It involves putting two tablespoons of chia seeds into a 10-ounce (283.50g) glass of water. The seeds need three to five minutes to absorb the water and become soft enough to drink, but waiting too long will cause the seeds to solidify.

The fiber in chia seeds slows down digestion, preventing blood sugar spikes

Chia seeds are a good source of fiber, protein, antioxidants, calcium, magnesium, and omega 3 fatty acids, while only containing about 100 calories per ounce.

One of chia seeds’ most unique properties is the ability to hold large amounts of liquid, as they can absorb almost 12 times their weight in water, according to Healthline.

When the seeds absorb water, they swell in size and become soft and gelatinous, making them easy to consume in large quantities. The soluble fiber in the seeds slows down digestion, which prevents spikes in blood sugar that cause increased appetite.

Chia seed water shouldn’t be leaned on as a sole weight-loss method, and too much can cause constipation

The chia seed elixir can be used to help fend off snacking urges, but it is not a replacement for a balanced diet and exercise.

The high fiber content in chia seeds can also backfire if the seeds are consumed too often.

Consuming too much fiber can cause bloating, abdominal pain, and constipation, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Adding enough water to the drink and consuming enough water throughout the day will help counter these potential side effects.