Here's The Crazy Amount One Person Paid For An Original Chewbacca Headpiece

Chewie’s headpiece sells for more than $172,000. Now, if we could only get a storm trooper mask.

How much would you pay for a Wookie? Over the weekend, a Chewbacca headpiece used in the original “Star Wars” trilogy sold for $172,200.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Wookie head was part of a Profiles in History auction that took place July 28 in the San Fernando Valley.

In addition to the head, the highest bidder also received signed photos from Chewbacca actor, Peter Mayhew, and costume designer, Stuart Freeborn.

Other “Star Wars” memorabilia sold at the auction included a blaster rifle from the original film ($104,550) used when Chewie saves Princess Leia.

An original poster for the first film went for $73,800.

