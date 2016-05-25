The viral star 'Chewbacca Mum' got a huge 'Star Wars' surprise from James Corden

CBS ‘Late Late Show’ host James Corden, J.J. Abrams, and Candace Payne don Chewbacca masks.

The Force is definitely with Candace Payne. The viral video star appeared on CBS’s “The Late Late Show” on Monday night and got some major “Star Wars” surprises.

Payne posted a Facebook Live video of herself laughing uncontrollably while wearing a mask of “Star Wars” character Chewbacca’s face in a Kohl’s parking lot.

“I only had a few minutes before I had to get my kids from school,” the stay-at-home mum told host James Corden. “I wanted to prove to all my Facebook friends and family that that mask was mine… I knew the moment that [my kids] saw it, they were going to take it from me. And I’m like, ‘I didn’t buy it for you, little kids.'”

Needless to say, her joy over the mask was infectious. The video got more than 140 million views over a few days, becoming the most-viewed video on the new Facebook Live platform, and the Chewbacca mask sold out at Kohl’s. The big box store thanked Payne by sending her a bunch of “Star Wars” gear.

But Payne joked that she wants something more for her achievement.

“I’m quite un-athletic. So I feel like if I broke a record, I need a medal or something,” she said. “Or at least, I need to sing ‘We Are the Champions’ everywhere that I go.”

Host James Corden didn’t have a medal, but he did have a couple gifts that made Payne lose her mind. First, he surprised her with “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams, who joined her and Corden in a sketch.

“That blew my world away today,” she said of the director’s appearance.

But Corden wasn’t done. He also had a note and invitation to hang out from the man who plays Chewbacca, Peter Mayhew.

Watch the videos below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.