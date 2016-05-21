This woman trying on a Chewbacca mask is now the most-watched video on Facebook Live

Candace Payne/Facebook Who would have thought watching a grown woman try on a Chewbacca mask would be the best thing we’ve ever seen?

Over 30 million people have watched this woman try on a Chewbacca mask from Kohl’s, making it the most-watched video on Facebook Live ever.

With over 34 million views and over one million shares at the time of this post, Candace Payne’s “It’s the simple joys in life…” video is now the most watched Facebook Live stream of all time.

Payne bought a Chewbacca mask on Thursday and took to Facebook Live to try it on. I’ll pause here to let you watch the entire video in full (with sound on):



The mask was no ordinary Chewbacca mask, but made the cry of a Wookiee when the mouth was opened. The sound made Payne laugh even harder, which in turn opened the mask’s mouth wider and made the sound play again.

For a solid two minutes, Payne could not stop laughing.

“I’d like to say that I bought this for my son that would really, really want it,” she said in the beginning of the livestream. “However, this is mine. At the end of the day, this is mine that I bought and I’m going to keep it for my own!”

So far, 34 million people have watched the video, telling Payne they “can’t stop laughing” or saying how much they loved her “pure inner joy.” Others called it the “happiest video [they’d] ever seen.”

And in the comments, Payne was still laughing:

In addition to video hosting sites like VidMe and YouTube, the video even found it’s way to Reddit, where Peter Mayhew, the man who famously played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” films, responded:

Previously, the most watched video on Facebook Live was a BuzzFeed video about smashing watermelons, which received over 10 million views.

Tech Insider has reached out to both Payne and Facebook, and neither has responded at the time of this post.

