WATCH: It May Be Controversial, But The Chevy Volt Is Fantastic

We recently spent a week with Chevy’s little urban runabout, the Volt. With a new take on the gasoline hybrid, the Volt is a creative and controversial ride.
But was it worth the government investment?
Take a look at our full review >
Find out in our video review:
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Daniel Goodman
Music: “Spitfire,” ‘Idle” by RIM
