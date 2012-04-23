US

WATCH: It May Be Controversial, But The Chevy Volt Is Fantastic

Travis Okulski

We recently spent a week with Chevy’s little urban runabout, the Volt. With a new take on the gasoline hybrid, the Volt is a creative and controversial ride.

But was it worth the government investment?

Take a look at our full review >

Find out in our video review:

 

Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Daniel Goodman

Music: “Spitfire,” ‘Idle” by RIM

Don’t Miss:

  • We Get Behind The Wheel Of The 2012 Civic Si And Decide If It’s Worth $25,000
  • We Just Spent A Week With The King Of Luxury Cars

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.