Chevy's Super Bowl Ad Just Made Everyone Think Their TVs Had Died

Chevy just ran an extremely clever — if slightly irritating — ad during the Super Bowl that made millions of people think their TV had died right ahead of the big game.

The spot began with an aerial view of the University of Phoenix stadium, before the picture very realistically cut out, leaving viewers wondering how on earth they were going to watch the Super Bowl.

Chevy just pulled an Oreo. Except they engineered the blackout. #RTMbowl #brandbowl

— David Armano (@armano) February 1, 2015

Did anyone else take a pause with the Chevy commercial that made it look as if your TV went on the fritz before #SuperBowl?

— Brian Steinberg (@bristei) February 1, 2015

That Chevy commercial just had me so mad for a second

— Thomas Tyner (@thomas_tyner) February 1, 2015

It was certainly attention-grabbing and served the purpose to educate viewers about the in-built 4G LTE WiFi inside the new Chevy Colorado.

Here’s the spot:

