Chevy's Super Bowl Ad Just Made Everyone Think Their TVs Had Died

Lara O'Reilly

Chevy just ran an extremely clever — if slightly irritating — ad during the Super Bowl that made millions of people think their TV had died right ahead of the big game.

The spot began with an aerial view of the University of Phoenix stadium, before the picture very realistically cut out, leaving viewers wondering how on earth they were going to watch the Super Bowl.

It was certainly attention-grabbing and served the purpose to educate viewers about the in-built 4G LTE WiFi inside the new Chevy Colorado.

Here’s the spot:

