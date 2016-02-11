Chevy is redesigning its Trax SUV to double-down on success

Chevrolet The newly-redesigned 2017 Trax compact SUV.

The Chevrolet Trax compact SUV will get a facelift after only one model year, to better compete in a fast-growing segment, Bloomberg reported.

Changes will include a redesigned, friendlier exterior and a new infotainment system.

The Trax was already the second best selling car in the sub-compact SUV segment in its first full year, but doubling down on its bet is understandable because of increasing competition.

“To fend off competitors like the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-3, Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade, Chevrolet has redesigned the front end of the Trax to look more like the brand’s Malibu sedan — and not the Equinox SUV,” Bloomberg’s John Lippert said.

The new Trax will also include an all-around safety update, including 10 airbags and several driver alert systems.

Business Insider sampled the Trax last year during a rough Northeastern winter and enjoyed it.

