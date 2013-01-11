Chevy Has A New Tagline [THE BRIEF]

A scene in one of the ads Mother made for GM.

Photo: GM / Screengrab

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:After only two years, Chevrolet ended the era of “Chevy Runs Deep” in place of another tagline: “Find New Roads.” Execs told Ad Age that this new phrase will serve as an “internal rallying cry” that aligns the company in “one global vision,” as it will be used in advertising campaigns around the world. Alan Batey, vp of U.S. sales, service, and global marketing, said that “the theme has meaning in mature markets like the U.S. as well as emerging markets like Russian and India, where the potential for continued growth is the greatest.”



Target picked former Wieden creative director Todd Waterbury as its senior VP-creative. This is CMO Jeff Jones’ first big hire.

Speaking of Wieden+Kennedy, the agency’s global co-executive creative director John Jay is going to lead a new venture called W+K Garage. It’s a multidisciplinary creative shop for the “connected age.”

VITRO redesigned Budweiser.com, and it’s looking pretty good.

Peter Mayer was picked to be the Okaloosa County Tourism Development Department’s agency of record.

Mercury Media, a direct response television media agency, just acquired the digital shop iMarketing.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Monopoly’s Killing A Token And Hasbro Wants You To Choose Which Ones Survive

I Get Paid To Edit Wikipedia For Leading Companies

This Ripped Female Bodybuilder Stars In MAC’s New Makeup Ad

HEATMAP: What You Really See When You Look At Facebook

Kaley Cuoco Is Now Priceline Negotiator William Shatner’s Secret Daughter

CONFIRMED: Rite Aid And Family Dollar Have Axed News Corp’s Troubled In-Store Ads Division

Here Are All The rumours About What Facebook Will Announce At Its Mysterious Jan. 15 Event

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.