Chevy unveiled its cheapest electric model yet, a $30,000 crossover SUV

General Motors unveiled the Chevrolet Equinox EV, a $30,000 electric SUV.

The Equinox EV will hit dealerships in fall 2023.

GM also announced the Chevy Blazer EV, another electric SUV going on sale next year.

General Motors revealed its latest electric pickup truck on Wednesday at CES 2022. But the Silverado EV isn’t the only new electric vehicle GM announced.

The automaker took the wraps off of its upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV, a small electric SUV that will cost around $30,000 in its base configuration. The Equinox EV will bring another low-cost, electric option to the country’s most popular vehicle segment: compact SUVs.

It’s not that $30,000 is a small amount of money — it isn’t. But historically, making the switch from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric one often meant buying something expensive, like a Tesla. The Equinox EV and similarly priced electric SUVs — like the Hyundai Kona Electric and Chevy Bolt EUV — should make going electric more palatable and accessible to more people.

GM didn’t offer many details about the Equinox EV. The SUV will be available in both fleet and retail versions, have RS and LT trims, and use GM’s new Ultium battery platform. Judging by the photos GM shared, we can see that the Equinox EV will have a large touchscreen and a second driver-facing display. A slim light bar stretches across the SUV’s front end.

The Equinox EV will launch in fall 2023, and we’ll learn more about the model’s range and other details closer to that date. GM also confirmed that an electric version of the Blazer SUV — named, you guessed it, the Blazer EV — will be available in spring 2023.

GM plans to phase out sales of combustion vehicles by 2035, and it’s launching a slew of EVs across its brands to make that happen. The GMC Hummer EV pickup truck went into production in December, the Chevy Silverado EV arrives in 2023, and the Cadillac Lyriq ships out this year.