A businessman's secret car collection that features an array of iconic old Corvettes will head to auction soon — see his stash that spans 3 decades of 'Vettes

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

After being hidden away for nearly three decades, an enormous collection of more than 140 barn-find cars will cross the auction block this fall.

The stash – which spans from the 1920s to the 1980s – boasts lots of treasures, including several early Corvettes.

The Corvettes span the first three generations of the model, which were all wildly different in their own ways.

The full collection will be auctioned off on October 24 through VanDerBrink Auctions.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Kansas businessman kept his enormous collection of classic cars hidden away for close to 30 years. Now, that secret stash of Americana – including several highly collectible Corvettes – will be auctioned off.

The vast collection of more than 140 cars belonged to the late Bob Regehr, an inventor and entrepreneur whose claim to fame was inventing the bounce-house castle back in the 1970s. A lifelong car enthusiast, Regehr started collecting cars when he was just 14 years old and eventually amassed a whopping 226 vehicles, his daughter told local outlet KWCH.

Regehr apparently had a thing for antique cars – much of the collection dates back to the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s – but he also snatched up plenty of iconic sports cars from the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. Some of the most notable models hint at his affinity for Corvettes, of which he had eight.

The entire collection – originally dug up by Carscoops – will cross the auction block on October 24 through VanDerBrink Auctions. But before then, take a closer look at his eight stunning, long-hidden Corvettes:

A massive collection of more than 140 classic cars — including several vintage Corvettes — is up for sale after being hidden away for close to 30 years.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

The stunning stash spans all the way from the early 1920s to the late 1980s …

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

… and includes dozens upon dozens of antique Fords, Chevys, Cadillacs, and Pontiacs — as well as one Ferrari.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

The collection belongs to the estate of businessman Bob Regehr, the inventor of the bouncy house, who died late last year.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

Regehr started collecting cars at 14 and at one point owned well over 200 classics, his daughter told local outlet KWCH.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

Source: KWCH

Some of the highlights of his collection are eight long-hidden Corvettes spanning the first three generations of America’s sports car.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

In the collection, there’s a 1956 ‘Vette Coupe in red.

VanDerBrink Auctions. Bob Regehr collection.

There’s also a 1958 convertible …

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

… which has a dusty but still gorgeous silver-blue paint job …

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

… and an interior to match.

QueenBee Marketing/YouTube Bob Regehr collection.

Rounding out Regehr’s trio of first-generation Corvettes is another 1958 edition …

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

… with a pristine interior …

QueenBee Marketing/YouTube Bob Regehr collection.

… and a shiny red paint job.

QueenBee Marketing/YouTube Bob Regehr collection.

The Regehr collection also includes a pair of red, second-generation Sting Rays.

QueenBee Marketing/YouTube Bob Regehr collection.

There’s a 1964 drop-top …

QueenBee Marketing/YouTube Bob Regehr collection.

… and a ’67 coupe.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

The second-gen Corvette was the first to feature hidden pop-up headlights.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

There’s also a third-generation 1970 Stingray coupe.

QueenBee Marketing/YouTube Bob Regehr collection.

Known as the “shark,” the third-generation Corvette got more exaggerated, aggressive styling than its predecessors.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

Learn more about the Corvette’s history here.

Regehr also had a red 1972 Stingray fitted with the beefier, 454-cubic-inch V8.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

It had a bulgier, vented hood to make room for the big-block engine.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

Plus, there’s a 1978 Silver Anniversary Corvette with a two-tone paint job …

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

… and a fastback roofline.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr collection.

The full collection will be auctioned off on October 24 — at the Kansas State Fairgrounds and online — through VanDerBrink Auctions.

VanDerBrink Auctions Bob Regehr Collection.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.