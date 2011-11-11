A First Look At The Awesome Street Art Chevy Is Bringing To Herald Square [PHOTOS]

Photo: Dan Goodman/Business Insider

Brands and companies are constantly looking for new ways to connect with the public, whether it is creating or strengthening a social media presence or the millions spent on advertising campaigns. Brands want to be noticed. And one way to get that notice is through a growing trend called guerrilla marketing.City Eventions is a guerrilla marketing company based in NY that is working with Chevrolet on promoting their new 2012 Chevy Sonic. One way they thought would be cool to do this is to get the car in people’s mind…and under their feet.



That is where Hani Shihada comes into play. He has been doing “sidewalk art,” as he call it, since the 1970s and is one of the only artists of its ilk in NYC. He is working on a big sidewalk art display incorporating the Chevy Sonic, and two men seemingly parachuting, though we couldn’t tell because the piece is still in progress.

The official unveiling of the completed work is scheduled for tomorrow, but here is a sneak peak today.

