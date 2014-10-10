Chevy And Uber Team Up To Give Free Rides To Comic Con In Awesome Theme Cars

Chevrolet Alien vs. Predator Chevy Volt

Fans and Uber users looking for a ride to this weekend’s New York Comic Con may be in luck.

Chevrolet and Uber are teaming up to give free rides to this weekend’s festivities at the Javits Center in a fleet of 9 specially decorated comic-, video game-, and television-themed Chevys. Each of the cars are wrapped in designs featuring beloved characters from various comic publishers, studios, and production houses.

The lineup includes:

A Chevrolet Cruze adorned with characters from Boom! Studios.

A Chevrolet Volt covered with characters from the Fire & Stone comic bookseries featuring Aliens, Predator, Prometheus, and Alien vs. Predator.

A Chevrolet Sonic wrapped with imagery from the new hit series WYTCHES, by comic superstars Scott Snyder and Jock.

A Chevrolet Equinox filled with artwork from the upcoming series The Valiant from Valiant Entertainment.

A second Chevrolet Equinox covered with images of the Little Nemo from IDW.

Chevrolet Tahoe decorated with classic characters and scenes from George R.R. Martin’s new book, The World of Ice and Fire: The Untold History of Westeros and the Game of Thrones.

Another Chevrolet Tahoe wrapped with general New York Super Week artwork.

An awesome Chevrolet Suburban festooned with Sonic the Hedgehog and friends from SEGA’s upcoming Sonic Boom video games and animated series.

And finally a Chevrolet Impala covered with characters from Seth McFarlane’s American Dad.

Fans looking for a ride will need to download and signup for Uber’s on demand car service.

The 2014 New York Comic Con will run from Thursday October 9th-12th.

Chevrolet The Valiant Equinox

Lucky riders will also have the opportunity to win a slew of Comic Con themed prizes including tickets to NYCC events.

For more details on how to get a ride in one Uber’s special Chevys, click here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.