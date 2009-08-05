Chevy And Hummer's Surprising Green Vehicle Sales In Japan

Guess who doesn’t like American cars? Japan.



On an almost 2 hour drive from Narita Airport to Yokohama, last week we saw just one American automaker’s car, a Ford SUV. In fact, for our entire 6 day trip we only spotted two American cars.

Turns out its not just our imagination. GM has headquarters there, but it only sold 2,000 cars in Japan last year, down from a high of 50,000 in 1996, according to Autoblog.

GM might not able to sell cars, but it’s got one sweet spot working for it, the branding of foldable bikes. We’re not sure what the unit sales are on these bad boys, or the margins, or if it’s part of Fritz Henderson’s turnaround plan or what, but think this is a bold decision. You really can’t get any greener than these hybrids.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.