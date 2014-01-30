A Bull Heads To A Love Fest In Chevy's Super Bowl Commercial

When Chevrolet’s “Romance” ad starts, it seems like it’s going to be another dramatic tale of hardworking, rural Americans who drive Silverado trucks. But the mood lightens up significantly by the time “Sexy Thing” starts playing.

A rugged cowboy takes a sip from his coffee before the sun is even up — it’s going to be a long day. He loads his bull into his trailer, and pulls it out of the barn with his Chevy pickup.

When the narrator refers to the bull as “a very eligible bachelor,” it’s clear that the animal is on his way to breed. When the stud finally sees his herd of female cows, he licks his mouth in anticipation. “Romance,” indeed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Leo Burnett Detroit created the 60-second spot, which will run during the Super Bowl’s first quarter, along with another 60-second ad that General Motors is keeping under wraps.

The commercials mark Chevy’s return to the Super Bowl after former global marketing chief Joel Ewanick decided that an advertising spot in the game was too expensive to justify the cost. He was fired in July 2012 and replaced last April by Tim Mahoney, who is reworking the brand’s marketing strategy.

“The philosophy we have is that the product and the media are too good not to participate. We have to be in the places where our customers are going to be,” Mahoney told the Wall Street Journal.

