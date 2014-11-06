Chevron Has Shipped In This Insane Floating Hotel To House Its Workers In Western Australia

Gorgon LNG loading wharf. Image: Chevron.

As the work mounts up at Chevron’s $US54 billion Gorgon gas project the company has had to ship in a massive floating hotel to accommodate an extra 1200 workers.

“We have secured – I guess I would call it a floatel. We have got the capacity over the next several weeks to bring, over time, about 1200 additional workers to the island to work on the MEI that is underway that needs to be done in the next year,” Chevron chief financial officer Pat Yarrington said recently.

Image: Tallart via Wikimedia Commons

In a previous life the temporary accommodation facility was a passenger ferry which made the trip between Finland and Estonia.

The 202-metre cruise ferry Silja Europa has been converted into worker accommodation and will be moored off Barrow Island for at least the next 12 weeks, the company said.

Marinetraffic.com shows the boat is currently moored off Barrow Island in WA.

The boat was specifically modified for Chevron and is equipped with recreational facilities including a gym, reading room and restaurant and each contractor is allocated their own room with a television.

It can house up to 1400 workers, including crew.

Australian listed Mermaid Marine won the Chevron contract earlier this year and estimates the deal will generate about $AU105 million in revenue over a 12 month period.

Chevron hopes the decision to bring the ferry accommodation in will boost productivity at the resources project.

Gorgon was originally scheduled to start production in September this year. That date was pushed to halfway through next year but with construction only 87% complete the company is now hinting it could be a few months later than that.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.