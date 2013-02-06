Chevron Is The Best Employer In A Red Hot Industry

Photo: AP Photo

Oil companies don’t always get the best press.BP is still paying for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, which killed 11 workers and released millions of barrels of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico. Halliburton got in trouble for overcharging taxpayers during the Iraq war. And Shell just had to reset its Arctic drilling program after its main offshore rig ran aground.



But oil and energy companies did very well on our list of the Best Employers of 2013, based on exclusive data from PayScale. Chevron took the number seven spot on the list, with very high rates of employee satisfaction, relaxation, and pay.

This is good news, given the oil industry is adding more jobs than most other sectors of the economy.

So what makes Chevron stand out from the other oil giants?

The multinational corporation stresses employee wellbeing, with on-site health and fitness centres at most of its major locations, “as well as a variety of health-oriented programs and services such as personal training, massage therapy and group exercise classes,” according to Chevron’s website. If an office lacks health and fitness centres, the company still offers discounts at health clubs.

Chevron also has programs for new mothers and families, such as rooms where new mothers can nurse, a college-counseling program that guides employees and their families through the college application process, and a program that reimburses employees up to $5,000 for adoption-related expenses.

“I love working for Chevron,” Jamie Hooker, an employee from 2005 to 2009, wrote during her tenure. “My favourite part, the fact that they demand we take breaks every 45 minutes. They even installed a program on our computers that locks it so that we have to take a 5 minute break.”

Oh yeah, and they pay pretty well too — the median pay after five years at Chevron is $102,000, according to PayScale. Compare that with the median pay years at Exxon ($97,500), Occidental Petroleum Corporation ($91,800), Marathon Petroleum Company ($77,100), and you’ll see that Chevron offers higher salaries than its competitors.

