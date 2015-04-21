This is the self-driving sci-fi Chevy we've all been waiting for

General Motors and its Chevrolet brand kicked off the 2015 Shanghai Auto Show in style with introduction of the Chevrolet FNR Concept. According to GM, the FNR is an autonomous electric driving concept that’s meant to give us a glimpse of what mobility will looking like in the future.

The menacing concept is also part of a celebration to commemorate Chevrolet’s 10-year anniversary in China.

The 2015 Shanghai Auto Show runs from April 22nd-29th.

