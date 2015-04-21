This is the self-driving sci-fi Chevy we've all been waiting for

Benjamin Zhang
Chevrolet FNR ConceptChevrolet

General Motors and its Chevrolet brand kicked off the 2015 Shanghai Auto Show in style with introduction of the Chevrolet FNR Concept. According to GM, the FNR is an autonomous electric driving concept that’s meant to give us a glimpse of what mobility will looking like in the future.

The menacing concept is also part of a celebration to commemorate Chevrolet’s 10-year anniversary in China.

The 2015 Shanghai Auto Show runs from April 22nd-29th.

The Chevrolet FNR Concept was developed in Shanghai by GM's Pan Asia Technical Automotive Center.

The FNR's designers aimed to create a unique and innovative vehicle for the young consumers of the future.

Which is why it looks a bit like a cross between a Hot Wheels toy and a prop car from a sci-fi flick.

Crazy looks aside, the FNR boasts some truly futuristic technology.

One the FNR's signature design elements are its dual 'dragonfly' swinging doors.

Inside is an open cabin that can ...

... transform into a lounge style arrangement when the car is in autonomous mode.

So how does this autonomous mode work? The FNR features a set of roof-mounted sensors that map out the car's environment.

The driver can switch between manual and autonomous mode by using a gesture control system.

Power for the FNR comes from a set of magnetic hubless wheel electric motors.

Even better, the electric FNR won't need to be plugged in. That's because it's equipped with a wireless auto-charging system.

To get the FNR going, Chevy has given the concept an iris recognition system.

One really cool interior feature is Chevy's intelligent personal assistance function, which can plan out routes based on the driver's exact needs.

And finally, the crystal laser headlights look awesome.

