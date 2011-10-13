Chevrolet Gets To Work On Updating Its Two-Seat Electric Car Pod

Photo: Ubergizmo

In order to meet the growing demand for what it calls “safe, connected, zero-emissions personal transportation,” General Motors’ has started work on the next-generation EN-V concept vehicle, which will carry a Chevrolet badge. The iconic auto make is celebrating its Centennial on November 3.”By 2030, more than 60 per cent of the world’s eight billion people will live in urban areas,” said Chris Perry, vice president at Chevrolet. “The Chevrolet EN-V represents a possible solution for global customers living in markets where alternative transportation solutions are needed.”



EN-V is a short for Electric Networked-Vehicle. The futuristic-looking little number is a two-seat, electric urban mobility concept that had previously been seen at the 2010 Shanghai World Expo.

The electric vehicle is powered by lithium-ion batteries. Recharging from a conventional wall outlet using standard household power allows EN-V to travel at least 40 kilometers on a single charge. It will keep key elements of the original EN-V, such as the small footprint and manoeuvrability. It will also retain its battery electric propulsion, connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities

New features include climate control, personal storage space and all-weather and road condition operation. Besides, it combines GPS with vehicle-to-vehicle communications and distance-sensing technologies, so the EN-V can be driven manually or autonomously. In autonomous mode, EN-V offers mobility to people who may not otherwise operate a vehicle.

Chevrolet says that communication with other vehicles and with the infrastructure means fewer crashes and increased ease to find parking spaces. Real time traffic information could help reduce traffic congestion, the company added.

