The Chevrolet Silverado 1500's new tailgate can morph into 6 different shapes, including a desk — check it out

Chevrolet 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate.

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 will have a very cool Multi-Flex Tailgate as an option.

The Multi-Flex Tailgate debuted two years ago and has six functions, including being able to turn into a standing work desk.

Chevrolet did not provide pricing for the tailgate.

In 2018, GMC wowed buyers and onlookers alike when it unveiled a six-way tailgate on the 2019 Sierra pickup truck. For the Chevrolet faithful, that tailgate will now be an option on the 2021 Silverado 1500.

General Motors’ Multi-Flex Tailgate has six different functions, including an option for a standing workstation. It has a weight capacity of 375 pounds, according to Chevrolet.

On the GMC, the tailgate functions with the use of three main parts: the primary tailgate, the inner tailgate, and the load-stop, according to Jalopnik. The configurations can be activated either by using a key fob or the two buttons found on the tailgate itself.

Chevrolet declined to comment on how much the Multi-Flex Tailgate option would cost, but you can see it in more detail below. Production for the 2021 Silverado 1500 will start in September, and the truck will hit Chevrolet dealerships throughout fall 2020.

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck will have some new features — namely, the Multi-Flex Tailgate.

It’s an optional feature designed to make using the tailgate of the truck a lot more convenient.

See, the Multi-Flex Tailgate isn’t one that just opens and closes and that’s it.

It has six (six!) unique functions that make it useful for a variety of applications.

A second-tier loading option opens up.

Which you can use as a standing desk.

Look at you, so productive.

You can achieve the functions with either a key fob or the buttons on the tailgate itself.

The tailgate has a weight capacity of 375 pounds.

The Multi-Flex Tailgate was first showed off in 2018 on the 2019 GMC Sierra pickup truck.

The fancy tailgate will be an option on the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, but a Chevrolet spokesperson declined to provide the pricing at this time.

