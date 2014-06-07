Chevrolet Reveals Its Most Powerful Corvette Yet -- Here's How It Compares To The Competition

Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche — be warned. With 650 horsepower, Chevrolet is coming after you with its most powerful Corvette ever, the Z06. The Z06’s 650 ponies will come courtesy of company’s latest supercharged LT4 V-8, which will also produce a brisk 650 lb/ft of torque.

The Z06’s new motor will put it in position to take down many of its more vaunted and pricey European competitors. According to Chevy, the LT4 puts out 90 more horsepower and 134 more lb/ft of torque than Porsche’s 911 Turbo S ,and 141 lb/ft more torque than Ferrari’s $US316,000 F12 Berlinetta.

“The LT4 Small Block sets a new benchmark for power and torque at GM,” said Steve Kiefer, vice president, GM Powertrain Engineering. “The engine also puts the new Corvette Z06 on par with the most powerful supercars offered in America, while delivering performance with impeccable manners that make it suitable for daily driving.”

While most supercar makers have turned to the techno wizardry of twin clutch gearboxes, Corvette Z06 buyers will have their choice between a traditional seven-speed manual and an eight-speed auto-box. Corvette claims that its old-school transmissions will be able to match the performance of even the world’s best dual-clutch units.

General Motors has not released official pricing information for the Z06, which is set to hit showrooms later this year. Automobile Magazine estimates the price to fall just under $US80,000, which would put it in line with the previous generation Z06, which sold for $US76,000.

Here is a look at how the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 stacks up against the most exotic supercars sold in the U.S..

