Chevrolet Camaro decked with coins celebrates 40th National Day of UAE

We have earlier seen all sorts of products getting the precious bling treatment and later hailed as ‘World’s most expensive‘ but every inch of a car glued with coins seems to be rare. Here is the 1999-make Chevrolet Camaro vehicle which is fully covered with UAE coins to celebrate the 40th UAE National Day. Hailed as ‘Pride of Emirates’, this one-of-a-kind decked up car was put together by Tarek Javaid who has long served in the automobiles industry and hopes to enter the Guinness World Records with this one.

Just like they say that Rome wasn’t built in one day, it took the Pakistani man as much as 3,000 hours to glue 33,000 coins on the car. Javaid has further conceded that he wants to donate the car to UAE on this prestigious occasion. Both residents and tourists in Dubai can catch a glimpse of this shiny car made up of Dh1, 50 fils, 25 fils, 10 fils, 5 fils and 1 fils coins at Al Ghandi Auto on Shaikh Zayed Road. Being far less obnoxious than all those gold plated cars we have seen before, this verison of Camaro will surely become a long cherished middle-eastern relic.

This post is originally appeared at Luxurylaunches

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.