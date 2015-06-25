The 2016 Camaro Convertible has been revealed

Chevrolet has pulled the cover off of its highly-anticipated convertible version of the 2016 Camaro.

The hard tonneau cover, which mimics the design of the Camaro coupe, is sleek and refined in both open and closed positions. It can be changed while driving – up to 30 mph

General Motors first introduced the 2016 Camaro in Detroit in May. It will hit showroom floors later this year, followed closely by the convertible in early 2016.

Like the coupe, the convertible benefits from a stiffer, lighter structure that helps reduce its weight by at least 200 pounds compared to the model it replaces.

“The 2016 Camaro coupe will set the benchmark for the segment in terms of technology, performance and design,” said Todd Christensen, Camaro marketing manager, in a statement.

“Adding the most sophisticated top in the segment brings another level of refinement — and driving enjoyment — to the Camaro convertible.”

The convertible top’s design allows it to fold away completely beneath the vehicle’s belt line for a finished appearance.

“From the beginning, the Camaro’s architecture was developed to incorporate a convertible with uncompromised driving dynamics,” said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. “Customers will appreciate what they don’t feel: quivers, cowl shake or an under-damped chassis typically found in a four-seat convertible.”

The 2016 Camaro is the most powerful Camaro to date. Chevrolet’s top package, available for the 2016 model, features a 6.2-litre, V8 engine that can crank out 455 horsepower.

