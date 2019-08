The Square Off chess board allows players to enjoy a game on a real board even if they aren’t sat in front of each other

The game is played through an app which moves the pieces on the board — just like magic.

Square Off has reached over 400% of its funding goal on Indiegogo.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

