Chesapeake Blasts The Media, And Says 'It's Been A Tough Five Weeks ...'

Chesapeake Energy has provided an additional response to reports of its unusual transactions.



In the very first slide for its 2012 shareholder presentation, it characterises the reports thusly:

“An unprecedented negative media campaign.”

Check it out:

Photo: Chesapeake

We’re not quite sure what the ulterior motive of the reports from at least three different news outlets (the Wall Street Journal, Reuters and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) may be, but perhaps that will be clarified at the shareholder meeting.

