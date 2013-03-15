HOUSE OF THE DAY: America's First Supermodel Lists Her 'Balinese Inspired' Home For $12 Million

Photo: Joe Babajian
Cheryl Tiegs, who claims to be America’s first supermodel, has listed her gated Bel Air home for $12 million, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.Tiegs purchased the home back in 1996 for an unknown sum, and had the home redesigned in a Balinese style by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, a designer on Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorator.
The listing through Rodeo Realty says the model’s mansion is 4,770 square feet, and has five bedrooms, a wine cellar, eat-in kitchen, and views of downtown LA from the backyard.
In fact, the only thing that would be missing if you bought this home is the perpetually-gorgeous supermodel herself.
There's plenty of space in the home. In addition to the five bedrooms, there's also a wine cellar and an office.
