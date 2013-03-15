HOUSE OF THE DAY: America's First Supermodel Lists Her 'Balinese Inspired' Home For $12 Million

Megan Willett
Cheryl Tiegs Bel Air Home

Photo: Joe Babajian

Cheryl Tiegs, who claims to be America’s first supermodel, has listed her gated Bel Air home for $12 million, according to celebrity real estate blog The Real Estalker.Tiegs purchased the home back in 1996 for an unknown sum, and had the home redesigned in a Balinese style by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, a designer on Bravo’s Million Dollar Decorator.

The listing through Rodeo Realty says the model’s mansion is 4,770 square feet, and has five bedrooms, a wine cellar, eat-in kitchen, and views of downtown LA from the backyard.

In fact, the only thing that would be missing if you bought this home is the perpetually-gorgeous supermodel herself.

The home is in East Gate Bel Air and sits on 1.43 acres of property.

Source: Joe Babajian

It has long driveway with a large motor court for multiple cars.

Source: Joe Babajian

The one-story home was designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard.

Source: Joe Babajian

Source: Joe Babajian

The main rooms have large ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows lining the walls.

Source: Joe Babajian

The floorplan is open, with each spacious room flowing into the next.

Source: Joe Babajian

The master bedroom has a fireplace and polished dark floors.

Source: Joe Babajian

The bathroom has a steam shower, and views of the backyard.

Source: Joe Babajian

It even has this amazing walk-in closet with seating and a large vanity.

Source: Joe Babajian

The eat-in kitchen is also nice with a chef's stove and bar seating.

Source: Joe Babajian

And this dining room with views of the backyard can easily fit 10 guests.

Source: Joe Babajian

There's plenty of space in the home. In addition to the five bedrooms, there's also a wine cellar and an office.

Source: Joe Babajian

The lagoon pool is close to the property's guest house.

Source: Joe Babajian

And here's that great view of downtown LA from the garden.

Source: Joe Babajian

Looking for a different kind of view?

Buy The Insane Penthouse In Brooklyn's Clock Tower For $18 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.